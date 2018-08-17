A focus on weekend football betting odds

The weekend always has been and always will be the peak time when it comes to betting on football. Whatever time you choose to pick out a football tip to back over the weekend, it’s likely there’ll be a worthwhile football fixture that’s about to be played out. While many will prioritise their attention to the English football league in the middle of the day, there’s also plenty of European action in the evening and North American leagues late into the night.

Regardless of the leagues you’re building your bet around, it’s the weekend where a large portion of punters will be focusing their efforts and it’s primarily down to the sheer number of matches being played out over the forty-eight-hour period. It’s something that will even become apparent on websites like Oddchanger, who will always post out more of their football tips during the weekend due to the larger selection of outcomes to choose from.

Picking bets for the weekend

Being given the option of far more match results to add into your bet certainly helps but it can also be an issue if you’ve got to identify potential winners from a practically endless list. It’s best to keep some thoughts in your mind before you check the potential odds, considering that the strength of weekend football betting odds shouldn’t be a way of indicating how much it’s worth adding to your bet.

For example, if you see a result with big odds, it shouldn’t be instantly more tempting in the same way that small odds shouldn’t indicate a winning selection either. The best way to pick football bets is through seeing which matches are being played and doing your own research before even setting eyes on the weekend football betting odds, as they can even unintentionally affect your judgement.

What to include in your footy bets

There’s no limit to what football matches and betting markets you can include in your bets for the weekend. Far too many punters will restrict their betting to the handful of English leagues but there’s more value in getting involved in European football leagues, with lots of selections in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and France which significantly boost your odds.

As for betting markets, bookmakers provide weekend football betting odds on a whole host of different markets, allowing their customers to back more than just the Full Time Result. Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals are two markets that a lot of punters have turned to as a welcomed alternative to backing who will win from a game, so it’s worth considering what’s likely to happen in your chosen matches as there’s so many ways of backing what you’re predicting.

(Visited 14 times, 1 visits today)