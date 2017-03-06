A look at some of the best motors owned by footballers

Right now football, as all know, is the richest sport in the world and it’s not impossible for some players to earn millions. But what does a player do with all of the money they have? While it may sound stereotypical, buying flashy, fast and expensive cars seems to be a popular thing for football players to splash their cash on. Fast and expensive, the following supercars are some of the most loved toys that Premier League football players in particular love to throw their cash at! As most of us get excited by the thought of cheap alloy wheels, it’s always fun looking at the latest and greatest cars owned by the top players in the world…

Bugatti Veyron

Christian Ronaldo is the proud owner of the $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron car and it sure does highlight his great taste in cars. Ronaldo also owns the Ferrari 599 GTO, a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini. This car is also a beloved possession of Ronaldinho, who also has a Hummer 2. The Veyron won the best car award between 2000 and 2009 and is recognised as being the fastest street legal car in the world!

Porsche Spyder

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known as being a skilled and popular striker, is the most sought after and expensive players in the Premier League. This is exactly why he is able to afford the sleek Porsche Spyder to drive him around on his days off of the pitch. This limited edition hypercar has stopped being produced and this is what makes it just so desirable. This beauty comes in at just over £600,000.

Audi R8 GT

Barcelona is top of their game when it comes to football is known to be one of the biggest teams in the world. Their worldwide popularity means players such as Neymar are able to buy nifty automobiles such as the Audi R8 GT, which costs a cool $246,000! Its desirability is undeniable if you consider that only 33 of these cars were introduced in the UK.

Ferrari 458

A car lover’s classic, the Ferrari 458 is owned by none other than Mesut Ozil who is one of the top earning players in the Premier League. The style and design of the car perfectly marries its performance and speed. This car costs £169,000, which to many players equates to a few day’s salary!

Aston Martin Vanquish

Despite being the highest paid football player in the UK, Wayne Rooney can be seen as having one of the most affordable cars in comparison to some other vehicles in this list! His Aston Martin Vanquish has a whole lot of style and comes in at only £150,000 (compare that to Ronaldo’s $1.7 ride!).

Audi R8 Spyder

Lionel Messi is one of the wealthiest footballers in the world and is the proud owner of the Audi R8 Spyder car that costs just over £100,000 to purchase. This is just one of the cars from his extensive portfolio