All eyes on the Emirates as Arsenal take on Liverpool

Arsenal face a huge test of their Premier League title credentials on Saturday as they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners head into the game four points off top spot after picking up 22 points from their last eight league matches.

They face a Liverpool side that have conceded just four goals in the league this season and who are currently level on points with leaders Manchester City.

However, the home team have reeled off four league wins in a row at the Emirates and look overpriced at 11/4 with NetBet Sport to pick up three points this weekend.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Manchester United travel to Bournemouth aiming to stay in touch with the top four places in the Premier League.

United are five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and can ill-afford to lose any further ground on the leading sides.

Goals by Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku gave United a 2-0 victory on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium back in April, but Bournemouth look much-improved this season.

They have lost just two of their opening 10 league matches and will fancy their chances of picking up at least a point against the Red Devils.

Everton look a good bet to pick up three points at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, while West Ham United should see off struggling Burnley at the London Stadium.

The Clarets have shipped nine goals in their last two games and the home side look good value at odds of 10/13 to win this weekend.

Leicester City can round off a difficult week for the club with a victory at Cardiff City and Watford may add to Newcastle United’s woes with a win at St James’ Park.

Saturday’s final game sees Wolverhampton Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux. The visitors will be eager to bounce back from Monday’s disappointing defeat against Manchester City, but Wolves are fancied to take a point from this game.

City are banker material to demolish Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, while Chelsea can keep up the pressure at the top of the table with a home victory over Crystal Palace.

Monday’s clash between Huddersfield Town and Fulham is unlikely to be a classic, particularly with both teams desperately needing points as they battle to climb away from the foot of the table.

However, Fulham have been shocking defensively this term and the home side can record their first victory of the season in this one.

