Arsenal boss confirms fresh injury setback for Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Sead Kolasinac has picked up a shoulder problem which will keep him out of action for a certain period of time.

The Bosnia international sustained the injury during the opening 10 minutes of the Premier League clash against Everton and he was shortly substituted with Bukayo Saka taking his place at left-back.

Following the 3-2 win over the Toffees, the club announced that Kolasinac had sustained a significant shoulder injury and when asked about an update, Arteta confirmed that the defender could be out of action for a while.

The Spanish head coach added that the exact nature of the shoulder injury has yet to be identified but he is hopeful that the 26-year-old can make a comeback before the season concludes.

“He is seeing the specialist today and we will know more this afternoon. But yes, he was in pain, it’s a difficult area and we are not very positive about it,” he was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“Hopefully, yes [he will play again this season]. But I don’t know. It’s depending on whether he’s dislocated it and if he needs surgery or not. We will know more this afternoon, hopefully.”

Arsenal currently have senior players such as Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares, who can feature on the left side of the backline but neither have reported for the full training sessions.

Tierney has been out since the beginning of December after a surgery for a dislocated shoulder but the club have revealed that he could commence training alongside his teammates by the end of February.

Elsewhere, Soares has been nursing a knee injury picked up prior to his January loan switch from Southampton. Similar to Tierney, he has been tipped to return to the full training sessions by the end of the month.

As such, both players will require at least a week or two before getting into first-team action and until then, young graduate Saka is widely expected to continue as the makeshift left-back.

The 18-year-old has fared impressively with nine assists and three goals while regularly operating from the position but the Gunners need to be careful about the workload for the youngster.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another option at Arteta’s disposal for the left-back role. The youngster has, however, fallen down the selection order and has managed just 13 minutes of first-team football over the past month.