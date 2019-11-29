Arsenal dismiss Unai Emery from the manager’s job

Arsenal have decided to part ways with manager Unai Emery following a dreaded run of form which has seen the club fail to win any of their previous seven matches.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City on the road before the international break and there were plenty of calls from the fans for the Spaniard to be sacked.

However, the club’s hierarchy continued to keep their faith in the 48-year-old but their patience ran out after the club’s winless streak extended after the two-week interval.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” a statement read on the club’s official website.

With the departure of Emery, Freddie Ljungberg has been handed with the interim head coach duties and the Swede has a huge task on his hands ahead of the forthcoming trip to Norwich City.

On paper, the Gunners have the strength within their squad to outclass Norwich but judging by their away league form over the past few years, nothing can be taken for granted.

The dismissal of a manager generally brings about a positive reaction from the players but Ljungberg needs to find out a solution in the backline which has lacked the solidity since the early stages of the season.

The north London giants started the campaign with an away league triumph at Newcastle United but they have since failed to win any top-flight matches away from the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners have not particularly excelled in the scoring department this term, they have not been helped at the back with 19 goals conceded from just 13 matches while keeping just two clean sheets.

The defensive displays won’t improve instantly under the temporary charge of Ljungberg but the fans will be hoping for some positive reaction with the club going more than 50 days without a league win.

The Gunners are currently eight points behind Chelsea in the pursuit of the final Champions League spot. They really can’t afford to go winless for the sixth successive league game with their cross-town rivals in sparkling form with six wins from the past seven games.