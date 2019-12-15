Premier League: Arsenal player ratings vs Manchester City

Arsenal’s bad run of form continued in the Premier League as they succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Gunners recently produced a dominant second half display over West Ham United in the league as they ended a nine-match winless streak but they simply failed to carry over the momentum against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kevin de Bruyne put on a masterclass performance for the Cityzens with two goals and an assist in the first half and he could have quite easily bagged his hat-trick, barring the superb aerial save from Bernd Leno.

Here are our Arsenal player ratings for the game….

Bernd Leno – The German shot-stopper was undoubtedly the standout performer for the Gunners. He made three crucial saves in the game but was partly responsible for the third goal after his poor distribution – 6.5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Did a credible job on the right side of the defence in the absence of the injured Hector Bellerin. However, he failed to track De Bruyne’s counter-attacking run in the lead-up to the second goal – 5

Calum Chambers: Chambers has been Arsenal’s best performing centre-back this term but he was disappointing with his positioning and nearly gifted Gabriel Jesus with a goal, barring Leno’s brilliant block – 4

Sokratis: A nervy showing from the Greek who struggled to cope with the movement from the Cityzens frontline. He tried to play from the back but lacked the rhythm in terms of the distribution – 4

Sead Kolasinac: Kolasinac was to blame for the first two goals where De Bruyne and Sterling were left with ample space to exploit on his end. His day concluded early after an ankle injury in the 38th minute – 3.5

Matteo Guendouzi: The Frenchman lacked the positioning sense on the day and he could not provide much protection to the vulnerable centre-back partnership – 4

Lucas Torreira: Fared much better than his midfield teammate. Torreira made four successful tackles but his primary job may have been to track De Bruyne’s runs, which he could not manage – 5.5

Nicolas Pepe: The Gunners record signing had one early opportunity to shoot at goal which was blocked. Otherwise, he cut a frustrated figure and looked like a player, who is still lacking confidence – 5

Mesut Ozil: He was certainly a huge disappointment with nothing useful in an attacking point of view. As such, it was no surprise that he was substituted on the hour mark – 3

Gabriel Martinelli: Definitely the best outfield player for the Gunners. The teenager had the club’s only shot on target within the first 30 seconds. He later showed plenty of desire with his direct running and high pressing. He kept Kyle Walker busy throughout – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The club-captain had a game to forget. He was non-existent in the opening half. In the second period, he had a couple of attempts on goal which were off-target and that was pretty much it – 3.5

Substitutes:

Bukayo Saka: The Gunners graduate played out of position at left-back after Sead Kolasinac’s injury and he can be credited for his performance in a difficult situation – 5

Emile Smith-Rowe: Replaced Ozil at the hour mark to make his Premier League debut. Tried to influence the game with his intensity and quick short passing. Fared much better than the German he replaced – 5

Joe Willock: Came for the final 13 minutes. Had little time to make an impact.