Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest in the League Cup third round

Arsenal secured a third successive win across all competitions after they secured a comfortable 5-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the League Cup. The game saw a number of standout performances throughout the pitch and the likes of Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli particularly caught the eye.

Player Ratings:

Emiliano Martinez: The Argentine had a comfortable night between the sticks with Forest managing just one shot on goal. His distribution was likewise effective – 6/10

Calum Chambers: He had one of his best games in the Arsenal shirt. The England international grabbed himself three assists while featuring in both the full-back positions. His brilliant volleyed cross for Gabriel Martinelli’s headed goal was undoubtedly the highlight of the game – 8.5/10

Shkodran Mustafi: The German was effective for his second game in a week. Mustafi did not have much trouble against a defensive-minded Forest side. He nearly scored on his Emirates return with a delightful backheeled flick from a corner – 6.5/10

Rob Holding: This was probably the perfect game for Holding’s return from a long-term injury setback. He was barely troubled during the course of the Cup tie and capped the performance with a headed goal shortly after he was handed with the captain’s armband – 7/10

Kieran Tierney: Another player who made his injury comeback on the night. The Scotland international excelled on his Gunners debut with his movement on the left side of the defence and he was impressive with his crossing into the box. Unlucky to have not bagged an assist for his efforts. – 8/10

Lucas Torreira: The Uruguayan played in the holding midfield role and did the dirty work with controlled tackles while gaining possession from the opposition. It was a good performance without any fuss – 6.5/10

Joe Willock: The Gunners graduate showed the energy and drive to move forward with every attacking opportunity. He scored the third goal of the game after a superb dart into the box, but may have bagged a hat-trick on some other day with better finishing – 7/10

Emile Smith Rowe: The youngster has been unlucky with regular injury concerns this year and his game was curtailed in the 40th minute after a head collision. Prior to that, he had impressed with his link-up play with his fellow forwards and seemed on course to threatening the Forest goal – 6/10

Mesut Ozil: The German may have not been one of the standout performers on the night but he was effective with his movement and distribution for the time on the field. He made the right decisions in the final third and overall, it was a flawless performance without a goalscoring contribution – 7/10

Reiss Nelson: The winger had a mixed evening at the Emirates Stadium but overall, it ended in a positive note with a goal and an assist. Plenty of Nelson’s attempts in the driving rain did not pay off but his performance vastly improved as the game went on – 7.5/10

Gabriel Martinelli: The Brazilian youngster impressed with his direct running and link-up play during the course of the game. For his first Gunners start, he had no lack in confidence and found the breakthrough with a brilliant header before curling a second goal, seconds before the final whistle – 8/10

Substitutes:

Bukayo Saka: The teenager replaced Emile Smith Rowe before the interval. He was impressive with the link-up play with Tierney at first before repeating the same with Chambers. He was a menace to the Forest backline on the left wing with his dribbling and won the corner in the lead-up to Willock’s goal – 7/10

Dani Ceballos: He continued in a similar role to Ozil whom he replaced in the 71st minute. The Spaniard played in a deeper midfield position and was tasked with the job of distributing towards the young guns in the lineup – 6.5/10

Hector Bellerin: The Spaniard returned to first-team action after nearly eight months and he made an instant impression with a trademark cutback assist. He made the field with a thunderous reception from the fans – 6.5/10

