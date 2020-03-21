Arsenal weighing up possible move for Celtic forward: report

Arsenal are understood to be considering a summer approach for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard as manager Mikel Arteta plans to rebuild the squad for the 2020/21 season.

The north London side have experienced another difficult campaign by their standards in the Premier League and they are currently eight points behind the top four.

Under Arteta, the club have recently picked up their league form with three league wins on the bounce but their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots remain uncertain with four of their remaining 10 games against teams in the top-six.

Despite this, the Gunners are said to be planning for the next campaign and The Mirror reports that they are keeping a close eye on the situation of Edouard, who has been a revelation for the Scottish champions.

The 21-year-old initially joined Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain during the 2017/18 season and he managed to make a good impression with a tally of 11 goals and four assists in all competitions.

As a result, the Hoops made the decision to sign him on a permanent deal and that has paid dividends with the Frenchman now having contributed 60 goals and 31 assists for the club from 126 games.

Edouard’s main strength remains his pace on the counter-attack and quite often, he has been able to find the space behind the opposition defence with his timely runs.

The Gunners currently have two senior strikers in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the latter’s future remains doubtful with his contract due to expire in June 2021.

Aubameyang has recently stated that he is ‘really happy‘ with the proceedings at the club but the speculation is unlikely to cease unless the Gabon international commits to a fresh long-term deal.

As per The Mirror, Edouard has not been identified by the Gunners as a possible Aubameyang replacement and that would definitely be a surprise, considering the latter’s reluctance to sign a new contract.

The club currently have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, who are regarded as future candidates to lead the line and bringing in another young striker could hamper the prospects of one of the duo.

Of course, Arteta sees Martinelli as more of a left-sided winger but Nketiah could be hard done by, if Edouard goes on to replace him as the third-choice striker behind Aubameyang and Lacazette.