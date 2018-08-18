Aston Villa are looking to sign Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to a report which has been published by The Birmingham Mail.

The 20-year-old is a one of the most highly-rated youth footballers in English football. However, he is unlikely to see much action should he choose to remain at the Blues this season considering that he sits below the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the club’s pecking order.

Abraham is a proven high-scorer at Championship level having smashed 23 goals from 41 appearances for Bristol City during the 2016-17 season.

His fantastic performances from that season led to a loan move with then Premier League club Swansea City last summer. Abraham did not manage to carry on his regular top performances for the Welsh side as he only managed five goals from 31 appearances for them as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Villa are aiming to win promotion back to the Premier League this season. They did launch a credible challenge last season but ended up falling short during the playoff final against Fulham.

Things looked bleak for Steve Bruce’s side during the summer transfer window due to their financial woes as well as due to the departure of last season’s club captain John Terry.

However things do look promising again after Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens completed a takeover of the club. Completing the signing of Abraham would be a good move for the Villains as he is a striker who can certainly score more than 20 goals a season at Championship level and can help to propel a promotion push.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will be willing to play again at Championship level though. He has already proven himself there and may fancy playing for a top-flight club in one of Europe’s top Leagues in order to fully prove and challenge himself at the highest level.

