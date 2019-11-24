‘Awful player’, ‘Sell him’, some Manchester United fans are frustrated with Phil Jones’ display vs Sheffield United

A section of the Manchester United fans have criticised defender Phil Jones following his poor first-half performance against Sheffield United on the road on Sunday.

The England international was handed with his maiden Premier League start of the season in a three-man central defence alongside the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

However, his display was far from impressive during the course of the opening 45 minutes and he was eventually substituted at the half-time break with United trailing by one goal.

Sheffield opened the scoring after just 19 minutes on the clock and Jones was largely responsible for the goal after getting dispossessed while trying to shield the ball against Lys Mousset when he should have cleared his lines.

In the second half, the Blades doubled their advantage in the 52 minute but they were pegged back during the final third of the game where United sensationally scored three goals in the space of seven minutes.

That was, however, not sufficient to hand Solskjaer’s side with the three points as Harry Maguire’s inability to close down Olivier McBurnie in the box, saw the Scot grab Sheffield’s equaliser prior to injury time.

While there were a number of individual mistakes from the Red Devils during the course of the encounter, a section of the fans have criticised Jones, who was responsible for United’s first error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season.

Twitter Reactions:

Phil Jones is a disaster as a player, he's a total calamity, I don't understand how he continues playing for Manchester United.



They should sell him right now, he is a disaster in every aspect@ManUtd — Francisco (@fran_js10) November 24, 2019

Nothing quite tells you the state of our club that Phil Jones can still start games for United just one month shy of 2020. He’s two years away from a testimonial. Awful, awful player who should’ve been binned years ago. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 24, 2019

Phil Jones.



Costing Manchester United since 2011. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) November 24, 2019

United defence playing a perfect offside line just before the first goal. Then there's Phil Jones…. pic.twitter.com/D35eZH3P3P — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 24, 2019

Can’t see Jones ever starting a PL game for United, that mistake should be the last straw, hopefully we sell him on now, been a long time coming — Don Martial (@Unitedevil1) November 24, 2019

To be completely honest the fact Phil Jones even makes it onto the bench is a joke, should’ve got rid of him not Smalling 🤦‍♂️ — alex.woodhead (@alexwoodhead9) November 24, 2019

With the 3-3 draw, United have dropped to ninth in the league table when compared to the seventh spot before the international break. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still nine points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots and they require a huge improvement in form during the festive period in order to reduce that deficit.