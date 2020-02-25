Bayern Munich player ratings vs Chelsea – Champions League

Bayern Munich have put themselves in a strong position to reach the last eight of the Champions League following a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea on the road on Tuesday night.

The Bavarian giants were definitely favourites for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash and they managed to outshine their opponents with three second-half goals.

Serge Gnabry scored a brace before the hour mark at Stamford Bridge while Robert Lewandowski, who assisted the German for the goals, found the back of the net in the 76th minute.

Here are Bayern’s player ratings..

Manuel Neuer – The skipper made an early save to deny Marcos Alonso. He was at fault for a couple of miscued passes but overall, he had a good game between the sticks – 7/10

Benjamin Pavard – Did not provide much of an attacking threat but was effective with his distribution and supported the frontmen from the right flank when required – 7/10

Jerome Boateng – The German won the physical battle with Giroud upfront. Towards the end of the game, he made a superb late challenge on Tammy Abraham. A well-earned clean sheet for the centre-back – 7/10

David Alaba – Despite his lack of height, Alaba managed to control the proceedings and he distributed effectively with 92 percent of his passes finding his teammates – 7/10

Alphonso Davies – The left-back showed good defensive awareness. His highlight was, however, on the opposite end where he dribbled past three Chelsea players before putting the ball on the plate for Lewandowski to tap in for Bayern’s third goal – 9/10

Thiago Alcantara – The Spaniard managed to control the play in the centre of the park and provided the pass to Lewandowski in the lead-up to the opening goal – 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich – Kimmich did not have the perfect game by his high standards. He was culpable for a couple of poor passes which fortunately did not cost the team – 7/10

Kingsley Coman – Another frustrating game for the Frenchman, who can’t get over his regular fitness concerns. Fired in a shot wide of goal early on, but did not do much thereafter – 6/10

Thomas Muller – The German looked lively from the number 10 role but could not find the net. He created one early chance for Coman and came within a whisker of scoring in the first half – 8/10

Serge Gnabry – The former Arsenal youngster definitely loves scoring against London opposition. He had a quiet opening half but more than made up with two goals within four second-half minutes – 9.5/10

Robert Lewandowski – Another masterclass from the Pole. He setup both of Gnabry’s goals before scoring one of his own with a real poacher’s effort to pile further misery on the Blues – 9.5/10

Substitutes: Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka