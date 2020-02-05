‘Best player’, ‘Never in doubt’, some Arsenal fans react to Martinelli’s Player of the Month accolade

A section of Arsenal supporters have reacted positively to Gabriel Martinelli being handed with the club’s Player of the Month for January.

The 18-year-old only joined the Gunners from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano last summer but he has made a huge impression working under three different managers.

Martinelli has already contributed 10 goals and two assists in his debut campaign and he recently became the youngest Gunners player since Nicolas Anelka (1998/99 season) to take his goal tally to double figures.

In the recent month, Martinelli bagged a couple of goals in the Premier League against Sheffield United and Chelsea but the latter was memorable as he made a stunning 67-yard run before beating the goalkeeper with a composed finish.

On top of this, the teenager contributed an assist in the FA Cup fourth round triumph over Bournemouth on the road and his exploits have earned him the club’s Player of the Month award for January.

Martinelli managed to gain 49% of the overall votes from the fans while former captain Granit Xhaka came second with 31%. Bukayo Saka and Lucas Torreira finished third and fourth respectively.

Arsenal confirmed the same through their official website and social media accounts. Here are some of the reactions from the Gunners faithful on Twitter…

No doubt he's gonna be a very great player for us.

Let's repay his hardwork by handing him the No.7 shirt ❤❤ — 👑High Wang 🍁😻 (@EmmyDfrosh) February 5, 2020

The best young talent in the world — Met. (@AFCMet) February 5, 2020

Best player in the world — RJ 🦋 (@RJ_AFC) February 5, 2020

Never in doubt! Our own CR7! — Onwumere Divine (@dunoworld) February 5, 2020

The GOAT — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) February 5, 2020

Martinelli has been guilty of being dispossessed on multiple occasions during his short career with the Gunners and he has a pass percentage of less than 70 in the Premier League.

Despite this, he has proved a genuine favourite among the fans due to his tireless workrate, desire to track down opponents and the knack of scoring goals at such a young age.