Bournemouth star Nathan Ake advises Loftus-Cheek to consider Chelsea exit

Bournemouth star Nathan Ake has advised Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek to consider leaving Stamford Bridge. Loftus-Cheek was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season as he starred while helping Crystal Palace to avoid relegation while on loan with the Eagles.

The performances of Loftus-Cheek was so impressive that he earned a call-up to the England squad for the 2018 World Cup where he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the semi-finals of the competition which was held in Russia.

Despite Palace boss Roy Hodgson making no secret of his desire to re-sign Loftus-Cheek if given an opportunity, the 22-year-old has opted to return to Stamford Bridge to try and force himself into the first-team plans of the London giants.

Things have so far not gone according to plan for the midfielder as new manager Maurizio Sarri has so far preferred to use Ross Barkley and new signing Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea have a very bad reputation in terms of how they treat their youth products and Ake will be able to attest to this. After being unable to earn regular first-team action with the Blues, the Netherlands international left the club permanently during the summer of 2017 to link up with Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

He has managed to become a first-team regular for the Cherries and played in all 38 of the club’s top-flight fixtures last season.

With the exception of John Terry and Andreas Christensen, very few of Chelsea’s youth team products have been promoted to the first-team and made the grade. This is something that Loftus-Cheek may need to reflect upon. He would be much better playing regularly for a mid-table team such as Palace or West Ham than having his confidence ruined being a bench-warmer at Stamford Bridge.

If he fails to play regularly for Sarri’s side, he is also likely to lose his place in the Three Lions squad.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s game against Chelsea this weekend, Ake spoke about the situation of Loftus-Cheek.

As quoted by The Standard, he said: “I think at the start, when you are around 19, it is perfect to go out on loan,”

“At one point in your career, though, you want to feel part of a team and able to play more games. That is the choice I made because I didn’t want to keep doing the same, going on loan. I needed the stability. For them [players like Loftus-Cheek], maybe comes the choice now for them to make.

“I can’t choose for them, but they have a decision to make.”

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)