Can Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title?

Liverpool enjoyed a 4-0 win over West Ham United in Sunday’s clash at Anfield, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge. The victory put Jurgen Klopp’s men top of the Premier League after gameweek one, ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City on goal difference, and many are expecting them to stay in the top-two for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester City are favourites with the bookmakers to win the Premier League title, with Liverpool expected to be the nearest challengers. The Merseysiders are being backed to finish ahead of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea this season, so could major silverware finally be on the way to Anfield?

Squad strong enough to challenge after outstanding summer recruitment

Liverpool have spent very well this summer, signing a world-class goalkeeper, two stellar midfielders and good cover in attack in case their first-team choices hit a dip in form or pick up an injury. Alisson has joined from AS Roma, Fabinho has made the switch from AS Monaco, Naby Keita’s moved from LB Leipzig while Xherdan Shaqiri was signed from Stoke City. The squad finally looks ready.

Liverpool’s potential starting XI this season: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

It could be argued the Reds have the best attack too, with Salah, Firmino and Mane scoring 57 Premier League goals between them. The trio are backed up by Daniel Sturridge and new-boy Shaqiri – two players who would make the starting eleven of a lot of clubs.

Man City have fallen short to Liverpool recently

Liverpool can beat any team in the Premier League on their day and certainly Manchester City. Klopp bested Pep Guardiola in the Champions League last season and got the better of them in their most recent domestic outing.

10/4/18 (Champions League) Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

4/4/18 (Champions League) Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

14/1/18 (Premier League) Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

Liverpool have bragging rights from recent meetings with the defending champions, but their challenge will be consistency across the board. The Merseysiders only finished fourth in the Premier League last season, winning only 21 of their 38 games. They averaged less than two points-per-game which isn’t good enough this campaign if they want to emulate City.

Liverpool finally have a squad capable of winning the title, but do they have the collective mental capacity to deliver?

