Champions League Final preview: Tottenham and Liverpool go head-to-head in Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool meet in Madrid on Saturday, June 1, hoping to round off the season by clinching the prestigious Champions League trophy.

Both sides seemed unlikely finalists during their respective last four ties, but showed tremendous character to make it through.

Liverpool are almost at full strength for the game, with midfielder Naby Keita the only first team regular who has definitely been ruled out.

Forward Roberto Firmino missed the second leg of the semi-final against Barcelona with a groin problem, but should be fit to face Spurs.

Harry Kane could give Spurs a boost for the final as he closes in a return to action after picking up an ankle injury in the quarter-final against Manchester City.

However, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose and Harry Winks all face a race to be declared fit for the final.

The two sides have charted a similar path to Madrid, with both initially struggling to produce their best form during the group stage.

Liverpool lost three out of their six matches and only progressed to the knockout rounds courtesy of a narrow victory over Napoli.

They were much improved against Bayern Munich and Porto in their next two ties, before pulling off one the finest ever Champions League comebacks in the semi-final.

Trailing 3-0 after the first leg in Barcelona, the Reds roared back at Anfield to seal an unlikely 4-3 aggregate success.

Spurs also struggled during the opening stage of the competition, losing their first two matches. However, eight points from their next four fixtures took them through to the round of 16.

They then comfortably disposed of Borussia Dortmund, before squeezing past Man City on away goals in the quarter-finals.

Spurs found themselves 3-0 down after 35 minutes of the second leg of their semi-final tie against Ajax, but Lucas Moura’s second-half hat-trick sent them through to the final.

Liverpool boast an impressive recent record against Spurs, losing just one of their last 14 meetings in all competitions.

They took six points off Spurs in the Premier League this season on their way to claiming the runners-up spot behind Man City.

However, they expended a lot of energy in their ultimately fruitless chase of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners and that could impact their chances against Spurs.

Liverpool are worthy favourites to lift the trophy for a sixth time, but backing Spurs to claim the silverware in extra-time at odds of 16/1 looks a tempting wager.

