Champion’s league football matches in Europe this February

We are all engrossed by the Champions league at the moment, particularly now that we are coming up to the last 16 leg of the competition. The UEFA Champions league is an annual football competition introduced by the Union of European Football Associations and is a devised to test the very best in the top-division clubs of Europe. The Champions League is one of the most prestigious contests out there and is played by the national league champion teams from each of the teams in the UEFA national association.

As one of the most documented and watched games found online or on TV, it is evident just how much of a draw this event is for football lovers. Football fans from far and wide flock to watch their favourite teams compete with one another and cheer them on each year. Real Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Champions league and have won the tournament 11 times- could they be due a repeat of their victory? We have seen a number of teams make some surprising wins thus far so there is time for someone to take the pride of place and take down Real Madrid.

Here are the remaining and upcoming February matches…

Wednesday 15th February

Wednesday will see Bayern play Arsenal at 19:45 at the Futball Arena in Munich and Real Madrid will be taking on Napoli at the same time in Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Tuesday 21st February

Leverkusen will be playing against Atletico on Tuesday the 21st February while Manchester City will go up against Monaco in the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester.

Wednesday 22nd February

On Wednesday 22nd February you will be able to watch Porto take on Juventus at 19:45 and Sevilla play against Leicester in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Stadium in Seville.

It is predicted that Arsenal will be coming into their game with Bayern as the underdogs, so will find it a challenge to keep up with the German team. Arsenal’s counter attacking technique may just about slip them the win, as predicted by the bookies. Alternatively while Real Madrid are top of La Liga, they are apparently not playing at their very best, which has given fans of Napoli hope of a win. Will this play out in favour of Napoli- only time will tell.

The aforementioned matches are always tense and nail-bitingly exciting, which is all part of the thrill of seeing them in the flesh. Fans have been known to spend considerable amounts of money to watch their favourite footballers in action. If you are looking to head down to see one of the aforementioned games live in Europe, be sure to keep yourself safe and get your European Health Insurance Card in good time before you travel on this website. An EHIC card will give the holder access to free or significantly reduced cost health care while they are visiting a country under the EEA.