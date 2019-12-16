Champions League round of 16 draw:

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 stage was conducted in Nyon on Monday afternoon and it has thrown up some exciting games including the Premier League sides.

Reigning champions Liverpool managed to cement the top spot in Group E after their 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg last week. The result has pitted them against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who finished as the runner-up to Juventus in Group D.

The game should witness a tactical battle between Simeone and Jurgen Klopp. Atletico and Liverpool have conceded just 10 and 14 goals in their respective leagues after 17 games but the latter have had the clear edge with their attacking exploits. That will probably offer them the advantage in the double-legged tie.

Manchester City and Chelsea, on the other hand, have been drawn against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. The Cityzens previously tackled Zinedine Zidane’s men at the semi-final stage of the 2016 Champions League campaign where they were beaten by a 1-0 aggregate score.

The Blues, meanwhile, will have fond memories of the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich where they won on penalties. Current manager Frank Lampard played through the entire final in Munich but he has a tougher task this time around with the team going through a transitional phase.

Elsewhere, Lyon and Napoli have testing challenges on their hands after being drawn against Juventus and Barcelona respectively. Paris Saint-Germain have the opportunity to break their round of 16 curse when they contest Borussia Dortmund across two legs.

Les Parisiens have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 stage of the elite competition in the past three seasons. It remains to be seen whether they can overcome the challenge when manager Thomas Tuchel faces his former employers.

The remaining games will see Atalanta BC tackle Valencia while Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur face Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig. Atalanta and Leipzig have shown that they can beat any side on their day and Los Che and Spurs won’t have an easy route to the last eight of the competition.

Champions League round of 16 draw:

Screenshot taken from UEFA.com

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 18, 19, 25 or 26. The return legs have been scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 or 18.