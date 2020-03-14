Chelsea aiming to lure highly-rated youngster from Manchester United: report

Chelsea are aiming to lure Angel Gomes on a free transfer when his contract with Premier League rivals Manchester United expires at the end of June.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best young players coming through the youth ranks at United, but his future with the club remains uncertain with his current deal due to expire in less than four months’ time.

As per Metro, the Red Devils are understood to have offered the youngster with a £25,000 per week contract which would put him on par with Mason Greenwood, who signed an extension earlier in the season.

However, the proposal does not seem to appease Gomes and there are suggestions that the Blues could lure the London-born attacker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Young graduates such as Greenwood and Brandon Williams have been handed with regular gametime with the first team this term, but the same has not been the case with Gomes, who has been restricted to just five appearances.

Of course, his fortunes could change in the long-run but there are still no assurances that he would command a regular run of games. Considering this, a move to the Blues could be a worthwhile option for the 19-year-old in the pursuit of first-team action.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has placed plenty of trust in the academy graduates this season and he has shown that he is not afraid of handing the youngsters with starting opportunities on the big stage.

Billy Gilmour has been the latest graduate to impress under Lampard. The 18-year-old midfielder made his maiden start in the FA Cup fifth round triumph over Liverpool and was able to keep his place for the 4-0 league win over Everton earlier this month.

Suppose Chelsea sign Gomes, they will have to pay a compensation fee to United for the training costs, given the player has come through their youth system and is less than 23 years of age.

With the possibility of Willian and Pedro leaving on free transfers this summer, Gomes will definitely have a fair chance of competing for a starting role in a young attack which will include the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Gomes has generally featured in an attacking midfield role for the development side at United. He is also capable of slotting into the left wing or leading the line, which he has done on a couple of occasions this season.