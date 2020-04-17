Chelsea and Arsenal still in the race to sign Gabriel Magalhães: report

Chelsea and Arsenal are still in the race to sign Gabriel Magalhães despite Everton being in advanced negotiations with Lille for the player’s services, ESPN reports.

The Toffees are determined to sign the centre-back during the next transfer window and a recent report from The Guardian revealed that the club are confident of landing Gabriel in a deal worth £30m.

However, Julien Laurens of ESPN has claimed that the Blues and Gunners are still in the running to sign the promising young defender with Lille awaiting any counter-offers from other interested clubs.

Gabriel, 22, has racked 30 appearances during the current season and he has caught the eye with his tackling, aerial presence and the tendency to play long balls towards the club’s forwards.

Both Blues and Gunners are likely to reinforce their central defensive options with at least one purchase during the summer but Gabriel could be more of an option for the former of those clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have placed their focus on signing Reims’ Axel Disasi, who is available for a knockdown price of around £15m with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, a separate report from Area Napoli (as translated by Sport Witness) claims that Gabriel underwent a medical with the Toffees last month but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the transfer and offered other sides the chance to land the defender’s signature.