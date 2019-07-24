Chelsea find breakthrough with contract extension for 18-year-old ace

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly reached an agreement over a new long-term contract with the club. The England international has been in a contract standoff with the west London giants over the past year, but it appears that he has eventually decided to commit his future beyond the length of his current deal.

The 18-year-old made his breakthrough under the guidance of manager Maurizio Sarri last season and he made a positive impression with five goals and five assists contributed from 23 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, there had been fears that Hudson-Odoi could walk away on a free transfer at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign but those doubts have been cleared with BBC Sport claiming that the teenager is on the cusp of signing a five-year deal worth more than £100,000-a-week.

The update should provide a relief for the Blues supporters, considering the teenager has been hailed by many to become a top-class prospect with the club. Meanwhile, the recent appointment of Frank Lampard presents an exciting and unpredictable season ahead, considering the club are under a transfer ban.

There is the expectation that Lampard will give more chances to the youngsters for the forthcoming campaign and Hudson-Odoi has the opportunity to stake the claim for a regular role in the starting XI, provided he can fully recover from his Achilles injury picked up at the backend of last season.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are some of the other graduates, who could make the breakthrough under the new head coach after playing a regular part for the club during their pre-season friendlies.

