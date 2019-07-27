Chelsea make the decision over Michy Batshuayi’s future

Premier League giants Chelsea have decided to keep hold of the services of Michy Batshuayi for the forthcoming campaign. The Belgium international has spent the past one-and-a-half seasons away from the Blues on loan, but he appears set to make a re-appearance in the club’s shirt under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

According to Goal.com, the Blues have decided against the option of selling the striker this summer, considering they are currently under a transfer ban until June 2020 after breaking rules relating to the signing of under-age players.

Batshuayi has grown accustomed to spending time away from the club over the past 18 months where he has played for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace on loan. Among those, the latter are understood to hold an interest in signing him, though they have been put off by the Blues’ £40m price tag.

At present, the Europa League holders have just three out-and-out centre-forwards in their ranks with Batshuayi being one of them. The 25-year-old will be competing with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham for the berth upfront next season, and the battle will be interesting, considering neither of them possess an exceptional scoring record when it comes to the Premier League.

Giroud may have the edge over the duo with his vast Premier League experience, but the Frenchman does have a genuine lack in pace which could offer opportunities for Batshuayi and Abraham, who are better equipped to leading a counter-attack against the opposition.

Chelsea are currently going through the final preparations in pre-season and they have two more friendlies against Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. They face Manchester United in the Premier League opener at Old Trafford on August 11.

