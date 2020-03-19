Chelsea striker states his condition to sign a new contract: report

England striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly prepared to sign a new long-term contract at Chelsea, provided the club put him on par with Callum Hudson-Odoi in terms of the salary.

The 22-year-old striker is currently on a weekly package of around £50,000 and talks are underway over a contract extension with his existing deal due to expire in around two years’ time.

According to The Athletic, the west London side have opened negotiations with the player’s agent regarding the renewal but so far, there has been no progress made.

The same publication cites that Abraham is not satisfied with the proposal on the table and he would prefer parity with Hudson-Odoi, who commands a basic weekly salary of £120,000, which could rise to £180,000 with add-ons.

Abraham faced competition from Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi prior to the start of the season and it seemed that he could provide the back-up role to the duo.

However, that has not been the case and the youngster has proved his worth under Frank Lampard with a tally of 15 goals and four assists across all competitions.

Only one of those goals (from seven appearances) have come during the backend of the campaign but that could be attributed to the ankle injury sustained against Arsenal in January.

The Blues graduate was able to make three more appearances thereafter before being sidelined with a recurrence of the same problem, which has seen Giroud lead the line regularly.

Since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, the Blues have lacked the presence of a striker, who can contribute regularly in a winning cause for the club.

Abraham has shown that he has the potential to become a leading striker for the Blues in the long-term and the club’s faithful will be hoping that the club can extend his contract at the earliest possibility.

The west London giants have time on their side with more than two years left on Abraham’s deal but an early solution would enable the player to solely focus on the performances on the field without any unneeded distraction.

Abraham had been expecting to return to action before the international friendlies for England but his comeback from injury is set to be delayed after the FA Cup suspended all competitions until April 30 amid the COVID-19 threat.