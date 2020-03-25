Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has made no contract demands: report

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly made no contract demands to the west London outfit unlike stated by The Athletic earlier this month.

Abraham has enjoyed a good breakthrough season with the capital outfit and he has already bagged 15 goals and four assists in all competitions.

A recent report suggested that the striker is reluctant to pen a new long-term contract unless he is offered a salary on par with Callum Hudson-Odoi, who earns £180,000-a-week.

However, The Telegraph‘s Matt Law has dismissed those claims by citing that the forward has not made any demands to the Europa League holders.

Meanwhile, Abraham has cleared any doubts regarding the same by replying to a fan account on Instagram which posted an excerpt from Law’s article.

Here is a screenshot..

Abraham has more than two years remaining on his contract with the Blues and so far, there has been no breakthrough over a possible extension beyond that period.

Frank Lampard’s side have put contract talks on hold at the moment with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which has led to uncertainty whether the current season will be completed.

The Premier League was initially postponed for a couple of weeks after Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The FA have since suspended the professional football season until April 30 and there are no assurances at the moment that the campaign will restart soon after.

Meanwhile, Abraham missed the final three games for Chelsea prior to the shutdown due to an ankle injury but he should return to the playing field if or when the campaign resumes.