Chelsea vs Manchester United – Three talking points from the League Cup contest

Manchester United registered their third-straight victory over Chelsea across all competitions on Wednesday night as they progressed to the quarter-final stage of the League Cup.

The match was highlighted as an opportunity for the Blues to avenge their 4-0 league loss at Old Trafford earlier this season but they struggled to test the goalkeeper with just two shots on target.

Similarly to the curtain-raiser in August, the Blues went behind against the run of play with Marcus Rashford converting a penalty in the 25th minute following a foul by Marcos Alonso on Daniel James.

Following the interval, the west London side managed to equalise through Michy Batshuayi at the hour mark but their happiness was shortlived with Rashford scoring with a stupendous free-kick in the 73rd minute.

That eventually proved the winning strike for the Red Devils, who have now registered three away victories on the trot after previously going 11 matches without securing a win on the road.

Three talking points from the League Cup fourth round tie

Rashford keeps his composure: The Red Devils had gone into the game with just two penalties converted from six this season with Rashford missing two of them. Still, the England international was handed with the spotkick at Stamford Bridge and he comfortably found the net by sending Willy Caballero, who is regarded as a penalty specialist, in the opposite direction.

Rashford finally gets his freekick right: Rashford has honed his freekick taking style from former United star Cristiano Ronaldo but quite often, he has been way off the mark with his attempts. However, against Chelsea, he came up with probably one of the goals of the year with freekick possessing the swerve and dip to beat Caballero from a stunning 35 yards.

Marcos Alonso has an off-game: The left-back had a difficult game on the defensive point of view as he struggled to cope with the raw pace and directness of James and he eventually conceded a penalty for a foul on the Welshman. Alonso has generally received criticism from some Blues fans for his defensive vulnerability and it will be interesting to see whether Emerson regains his starting spot, now that he is back in contention after a thigh concern.

