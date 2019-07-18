‘Come back fast’, ‘Captain’, some Chelsea fans react positively to defender’s fitness update

A section of the Chelsea supporters have reacted positively to the fitness update provided by Antonio Rudiger on Twitter. The Germany international suffered a knee injury during the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in April and the subsequent surgery meant that he would go on to miss the remaining five games of the season.

As such, it was first feared that he would miss the opening months of the 2019/2020 season, but the defender has hinted that he could make a swifter recovery after posting a picture of his workout in training at the club’s Cobham base.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter….

You already look strong enough here 💪 — GaneshM (@gpmurari) July 17, 2019

We need you, mate! — Santiago Gonzalez (@santimgonzalez) July 17, 2019

#hustle baby..that's my boy Rudi..

We need you fit and healthy for the new season. #cfcfamily#KTBFFH — 🏆Vinod Menon🏆 (@LuckingFegend) July 17, 2019

Come back fast bro — gσdѕwíll вαѕѕєч (@gdwll3) July 17, 2019

https://twitter.com/LampardLegacy8/status/1151490190268960768

Captain 💪🏾 — Archiebold Tendai (@ArchieTyndall) July 17, 2019

Rudiger has undoubtedly become a fan favourite during his two seasons at Chelsea and a large section of the faithful will be hoping that he can make the swift turnaround to make the matchday squad for the Premier League opener against Manchester United next month.

Still, head coach Frank Lampard may have the hesitation of starting him from the beginning, considering the centre-back made an early return from a knee problem against the Red Devils in April only to suffer a greater setback.

Nonetheless, the west London giants have plenty of options at their disposal and the likes of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma have the opportunity to compete for the other central defensive role alongside David Luiz when the season begins.

Aside from Rudiger, the Blues are without the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek through long-term Achilles injuries, but the former has been fancied to return to action during the early weeks of the new campaign.

(Visited 36 times, 1 visits today)