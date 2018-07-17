Conspiracy theory on why Jorginho snubbed Man City for Chelsea

Manchester City were dealt a major blow in their pursuit for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, with the Italian international turning down the Sky Blues to join Chelsea. Jorginho followed Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge this summer, joining one day his former manager and being pictured with Sarri in the announcement photos on social media.

Chelsea fans were unsurprisingly delighted to bolster their midfield with a world-class player like Jorginho, while City supporters were frustrated to be seemingly rejected by a transfer target who looked nailed on to arrive at the Etihad Stadium this summer. There is a rumour that may clarify why Chelsea won the race to his signature and it isn’t just to do with them offering more money.

Sarri deal may have hinged on Jorginho move

Chelsea replacing Antonio Conte for Sarri has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the Premier League this summer, but confirmation didn’t come until two months after their final domestic outing of 2017/18. An unwillingness from Chelsea to pay his compensation was believed to be the reason behind the delay, as Sarri could move for free if the Londoners waited until a specific date, but Jorginho presented the Serie A giants with an opportunity to get paid.

Napoli may have allowed Sarri’s compensation to come out of the transfer fee for Jorginho, but they won’t have sold themselves short given City’s interest. Chelsea would have had to make a more lucrative approach to convince them to accept the deal, so it appears chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has used them to make more money from Jorginho’s sale and Sarri’s departure.

Jorginho’s agent talked up a move to Manchester City in the media this summer, revealing talks were ongoing and a deal was expected. So, what changed? City think the midfielder has been bullied into signing for Chelsea and don’t believe the London club were his first pick. Rumour has it that the 26-year-old would have been denied a move this summer if he didn’t pick Chelsea.

There are suggestions that Jorginho would have been forced to see out his contract if he wanted to leave, although such a theory is unproven. City certainly had every indication the midfielder was going to sign until the deal changed at the last minute. Him joining Chelsea at the same time as Sarri does suggest some of the claims might have some truth to them.

Manager Pep Guardiola isn’t likely to sign a different midfielder this summer and will instead utilise the players he’s already got.

