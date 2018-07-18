Could Chelsea bring Cech back to Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea are reportedly considering bringing goalkeeper Petr Cech back to Stamford Bridge this summer due to the uncertain future of Thibaut Courtois. The 36-year-old is high on Transfer Hound’s hot-o-metre and left the Blues to join Arsenal in 2015 where he’s been underwhelming ever since.

Courtois was the goalkeeper who pushed Cech out of the Chelsea starting eleven in 2014/15, leading to the latter’s departure that summer, but he could be replacing the Belgian international ahead of the new season.

Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel has also been named as a potential transfer target, but the Foxes will be desperate to keep the Dane shot-stopper, whereas Arsenal could let Cech leave after 117 appearances in three years.

Courtois could be leaving Chelsea and Caballero can’t be trusted with No.1 jersey

Real Madrid are actively pursuing Courtois this summer and could be successful given the Chelsea ‘keeper plans to leave at the end of his contract. The Blues will be forced to cash in on Courtois, meaning a sale could be on the cards before the 2018/19 season begins.

Real have Keylor Navas as their first-choice stopper, but they’ve been in the market for his replacement almost ever since they signed him from Levante. The 31-year-old has been a terrific servant to Los Blancos, but it’s clear the club want a marquee acquisition that will excite supporters.

Should Courtois indeed leave to join Real, Chelsea would be left with Willy Caballero who is an able goalkeeper but not one who could be trusted with the No.1 jersey. The 36-year-old has played such little football in the last four years, averaging just over 15 appearances a season.

Arsenal more likely to sell Cech than Leicester are to sell Schmeichel

Schmeichel has been linked with a move to Chelsea and may be keen on a deal, but Leicester won’t let him go if they don’t deem it necessary. Arsenal, however, would be very open to letting Cech leave for a number of reasons.

Firstly, his form with the Gunners has been below-par – he conceded 48 goals in 34 Premier League last season and endured a 11-game run without keeping a clean sheet. Secondly, Arsenal have already signed his successor – Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, with David Ospina looking likely to be No.2. Thirdly, Cech will be out of contract this summer and unlikely to get an extension, so sealing his future sooner rather than later would be a smart career move.

Chelsea stand more chance of getting back their former goalkeeper than trying to broke a deal with Leicester for Schmeichel, but that doesn’t mean they regard Cech as good enough to replace Courtois, even on a temporary basis.

