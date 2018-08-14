Courtois’ Real Madrid move is great news for Manchester United’s hopes of keeping De Gea

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid before the summer transfer window ended, greatly boosting Manchester United’s hopes of keeping David De Gea at Old Trafford.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Real for many years, but it appears he will end any speculation about his future and sign a long-term deal with United.

Real tried to sign De Gea immediately after he left Atleti

The 27-year-old joined the Reds from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to make 316 appearances in all competitions, keeping an impressive 118 clean sheets. De Gea has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world at United and was attracting a lot of interest as a result.

Real could sign De Gea directly from Atletico Madrid given the two sides’ fierce rivalry, but they could procure his signature from the Red Devils a year later. And that’s what they did in 2012. Los Blancos tried to capitalise on De Gea’s early struggles in goal by positioning themselves as his saviour, but they weren’t successful.

United were certain the Spaniard would improve and their faith in him paid big dividends. However, De Gea sought a move away in 2015 and came within a whisker of completing his ‘dream switch’ to the Santiago Bernabéu. De Gea signed a four-year-deal months later which will expire next summer.

Real were still interested when his deal had a year remaining, but them signing Courtois now makes it highly unlikely De Gea will leave United. A contract extension is on the horizon and could see him extended his stay in Manchester to more than ten years.

United can’t be without De Gea

The former Atleti stopper has been United’s best player for many years. He’s saved them countless times in games and has finally reached his potential. A regular for club and country and regarded among the top-five in the world, United couldn’t replace De Gea without spending an extortionate amount of money. There’d be little value in selling him.

Chelsea were in a similar situation as United, with their top goalkeeper having just 12 months remaining on his respective deal, but they opted to cash in as it became apparent the Belgian international wouldn’t sign a contract extension. The opposite is true with United and could be confirmed sooner rather than later.

For all the criticism over their lacklustre recruitment this summer, tying down De Gea to a long-term deal would be great business.

