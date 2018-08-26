Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Burnley can help Hart rediscover his spark

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Joe Hart’s move to Burnley can help the 31-year-old to return to his best.

Hart’s career hit a low following the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 2016. After arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola deemed Hart surplus to requirements as he prefers ball playing goalkeepers. Hart subsequently went on to have loan spells with Torino in Italy and West Ham last season where he struggles to find consistency.

He however did remain first-choice goalkeeper for England till late last season. After struggling for consistency last season for West Ham, Hart was demoted as first-choice England goalkeeper by Gareth Southgate in favor of Everton star Jordan Pickford. His career hit an all-time low ahead of the World Cup as he missed out completely on selection for England’s 23-man squad. Southgate opted to take Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope as his goalkeeping options.

Burnley have handed Hart a career lifeline this season after their goalkeepers Nick Pope and Tom Heaton suffered injuries. Hart could have a battle on his hands once Pope and Heaton return to action especially as both goalkeepers have represented England internationally during the past 12 months.

Despite serving as second-choice for the Clarets last season behind Pope, Heaton was also selected as Southgate’s stand-by option for the World Cup.

Hart’s time at Burnley has so far not gone according to plan. The Clarets have lost two out of their three League games thus far after losing against Fulham and Watford. They have so far only claimed one point which came during their opening day 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Adebayor who was former team-mates with Hart at City however believes that the former England keeper can re-find himself with Sean Dyche’s team.

He said as quoted by The Daily Star: “He still has got what it takes. It only takes him having a great game against a City, Arsenal, Chelsea or a Manchester United for people to start talking about him again.

“Football is a funny old game. You are a villain today and a hero tomorrow. He can be that hero tomorrow.

“He is such a nice fella that I can only wish him the best and from a personal view get back where he belongs. Why not play for England again?

“The only thing that can happen to him now is going up. What I’ve seen of him is the Joe Hart I remember from our Manchester City days together. It was a pleasure to play against him.

“Joe is a world-class goalkeeper, there is no doubt about that.

“I was very surprised how it went for him but when you get a new manager in at such a huge club as City it is always difficult.

“It takes courage deciding to come to Burnley.”

