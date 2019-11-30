The draw for the Euro 2020 final tournament was completed at the ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday and there was plenty of attention on Group F where reigning champions Portugal, World Cup holders France and Germany have been pitted alongside each other.

Euro 2020 final tournament draw:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner path D/A*

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner path C**, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner path B***

Group F: Play-off winner path A/D*, Portugal, France, Germany

*Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary / Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

**Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia

***Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

Quite clearly, Group F is the group of death and which ever nation qualifies alongside Portugal, France and Germany has a tough task to make it to the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Should Romania qualify through path A, they are likely to be drawn into Group C instead of Group F such that they can play a couple of their group stage games with the home advantage in Bucharest.

In this case, the winner of path D will be drawn into Group F. Otherwise, it will be the vice-versa with the likes of Scotland, Hungary and Republic of Ireland guaranteed at least one home game, if they reach the final tournament.

Aside from Group F, there are not many surprises but the game between England playing against Croatia should be an interesting watch, having faced each other three times since 2018 including the World Cup semi-final which the latter won.

Both teams have won one game apiece in this period with a goalless draw but the Three Lions had the most recent success in the Nations League where they secured a late 2-1 comeback triumph at Wembley.