European duo handed boost in signing Thiago Silva after Paris Saint-Germain decision

European duo Everton and AC Milan have been handed a boost in signing Thiago Silva with Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to extend the defender’s contract beyond the current season.

Silva has been a key figure at the heart of Les Parisiens’ backline and he has made 310 appearances across all competitions during his seven-and-a-half years with the club.

The 35-year-old has made 28 starts in the current season alone, but it appears that the club have decided against renewing his contract beyond the end of their Champions League campaign.

This is likely to hand a boost to both Everton and AC Milan, who have been credited with an interest in signing the Brazil international on a free transfer this summer.

Silva obviously has a good history with the Rossoneri where he spent three seasons between 2009 and 2012 and he was part of the Serie A-winning side during the 2010/11 campaign.

A reunion seems a tempting option for next season but the San Siro outfit could face direct competition from the Toffees, who are managed by legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Silva did not play under Ancelotti at the Rossoneri, but he was handed the chance to hone his skills under the 60-year-old during a six-month spell in 2009, when he was not officially registered as their player.

Silva mentioned in a public interview that period changed his life and the Brazilian ultimately got the opportunity to play under the Italian at Les Parisiens between 2012 and 2013.

It is quite clear that the Brazilian shares a fond relationship with the three-time Champions League-winning manager and he could be fancied to test himself in the Premier League with the Toffees next term.

