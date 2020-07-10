European football in massive shakeup

Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium, UEFA has confirmed. The UEFA Executive Committee has decided all remaining second-leg matches in that competition and the Europa League will be played at the home team’s stadium. This is only for clubs that are “currently playing the remaining matches of their domestic leagues in their own stadiums and that travelling is possible without restrictions for the visiting clubs”. Pep’s Manchester City will be the most relieved as UEFA’s decision means they can play at the Etihad having beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg in Madrid way back in February. In the Europa League, Wolves will also be able to play the return leg of their Europa League round-of-16 encounter with Olympiacos at Molineux. The first fixture ended 1-1. Manchester United who are surely already through barring a disaster can confirm qualification at Old Trafford after romping to a 5-0 triumph against LASK in Austria. Chelsea head to Germany and the home of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich trailing 3-0 in their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Rangers also head to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. The Gers are 3-1 behind on aggregate. The first legs of Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma which were originally postponed will be completed as a single leg in Germany. Key dates for the diary 7-8 August: Round of 16 second legs (home teams’ stadiums)

12-15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18-19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)