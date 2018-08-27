Everton star Richarlison issues apology to team-mates and fans

Everton star Richarlison has issued an apology to his team-mates as well as fans of his new club.

The 21-year-old earned a red-card during the Toffees 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last weekend.

Referee Lee Probert handed the Brazilian his marching orders following an heated exchange with Adam Smith.

Both sides went on to end the game with ten men as Smith also went on to receive a red-card during the second period.

Everton looked like they were going to continue their promising form shown recently as they lead the game 2-0 through goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane. However, the Cherries showed their fighting spirit which they have cultivated under manager Eddie Howe and managed to bring themselves back into the game after Josh King converted from the spot and Nathan Ake rescued a point for the visitors.

Richarlison’s red-card would certainly be a source of frustration and disappointment for both the player and supporters of the club. The Toffees may have been able to win the game had they ended with 11 men. The youngster also started the season in terrific form after scoring three times during the first two League games of this season. This included a brace during the 2-2 draw with Wolves and a goal during the 2-0 defeat of Southampton.

He will now miss the next three games which will mean that Marco Silva will have to alter his plans beginning with the game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and will also face further sanctions from the FA.

Richarlison is still young however and he can certainly be forgiven for his behavior. He must aim to learn from his mistakes and not repeat such behavior again in future.

He took to social media platform Twitter and said: “I know I’ve made a mistake and there’s some lessons to learn about yesterday… And I’m learning on the hardest way.

“I apologise to my club, team-mates and fans.”

