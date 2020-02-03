FA Cup preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Southampton to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday night. Jose Mourinho’s side registered their second-straight Premier League triumph over the weekend as they picked up a surprise 2-0 win over holders Manchester City.

With the result, they have moved within four points off Chelsea, who are holding onto the final Champions League spot. Southampton, meanwhile, have enjoyed a tremendous turnaround over the past couple of months and their form has recently dipped with two defeats in the past three league games.

The South Coast outfit are still holding a comfortable seven-point advantage over the relegation places and they have a chance to return to winning ways on Wednesday against Spurs, whom they have already beaten once in the top-flight this season.

Previous meeting:

The last meeting between the sides was of course in the FA Cup fourth round where the Saints came from behind to register a 1-1 draw. The Saints were the dominant side in a tightly fought contest but Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs before the hour mark. The north London side seemed on course to pick up the victory before Sofiane Boufal levelled the proceedings three minutes from time and enforced the replay.

Players to watch out for:

Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur: With Harry Kane sidelined after his surgery for a hamstring injury, Spurs don’t have a specialist striker to lead the line. In this case, Lucas Moura will likely play as the further player forward but we are fancying Son to turn up as the main scoring threat for Spurs. In the past season, the South Korea international stepped up to the plate with a number of match-winning contributions when Kane was similarly injured and he normally tends to savour the occasion. Son has an impressive record against the Saints with four goals and three assists from 10 appearances.

Danny Ings – Southampton: The former Liverpool player has undoubtedly been one of the Premier League’s best performing strikers this term with 14 goals. He has, however, suffered a dip of late with four goalless games and that is something which has not happened since September. Still, he remains fundamental to the Saint’s prospects of progressing to the fifth round and Spurs will need to guard against offering him with any space in the box. Ings has fared well against Spurs with two goals from seven meetings. One of those came in the 1-0 Premier League win on New Year’s Day this term.

Prediction:

Spurs should go into the game with plenty of confidence after beating Manchester City on Sunday. Though, they were thoroughly dominated for more than an hour, they eventually scored twice after the Cityzens saw Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off. The FA Cup remains Spurs’ best chance of winning silverware this season and ending a trophy drought which has extended to more than a decade.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton