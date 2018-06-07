The Guardian have released the financial figures of every Premier League club for 2016/17, detailing their turnover, wages and profit. The information came from most recently published annual reports at Companies House.

Arsenal (Accounts for the year to 31 May 2017)

Turnover: £427m (3rd highest in the league)

Wages: £199m (5th highest, 47% of turnover)

Profit before tax: £45m (up from £3m in 2016)

Bournemouth (Accounts for the 11 months to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £139m (11th highest in league)

Wages £72m (16th highest, 52% of turnover)

Profit before tax £15m (up from £3m in 2016)

Burnley (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £121m (17th highest in the league)

Wages £61m (Joint lowest, 50% of turnover)

Profit before tax £27m (follows £5m loss in 2016)

Chelsea (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £368m (4th highest in the league)

Wages £221m (3rd highest, 60% of turnover)

Loss before tax £14m (down from £85m loss in 2016)

Everton (Accounts for the year to 31 May 2017)

Turnover £171m (10th highest in the league)

Wages £105m (9th highest, 61% of turnover)

Profit before tax £31m (follows £24m loss in 2016)

Hull City (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £117m (Lowest in the league)

Wages £61m (Joint lowest, 52% of turnover)

Profit before tax £36m (follows £21m loss in 2016)

Leicester City (Accounts for the year to 31 May 2017)

Turnover £233m (7th highest in the league)

Wages £113m (7th highest, 48% of turnover)

Profit before tax £92m (up from £16m in 2016)

Liverpool (Accounts for the year to 31 May 2017)

Turnover £364m (5th highest in the league)

Wages £208m (4th highest, 57% of turnover)

Profit before tax £40m (follows £20m loss in 2016)

Manchester City (Accounts for 13 months to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £473m (2nd highest in league)

Wages £264m (Highest, 56% of turnover)

Profit before tax Broke even (follows £20m profit in 2016)

Manchester United (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £581m (Highest in league)

Wages £263m (2nd highest, 45% of turnover)

Profit before tax £57m (up from £49m in 2016)

Middlesbrough (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £121m (17th highest in league)

Wages £65m (17th highest, 54% of turnover)

Profit before tax £7m (follows £32m loss in 2016)

Southampton (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £182m (9th highest in league)

Wages £112m (8th highest, 62% of turnover)

Profit before tax £42m (up from £6m in 2016)

Stoke City (Accounts for the year to May 31 2017)

Turnover £136m (13th highest in league)

Wages £85m (12th highest, 63% of turnover)

Profit before tax £5m (up from £2m in 2016)

Sunderland (Accounts for the year to 31 July 2017)

Turnover £126m (15th highest in league)

Wages £84m (13th highest, 67% of turnover)

Loss before tax £10m (down from £33m in 2016)

Swansea City (Accounts for the year to 31 July 2017)

Turnover £128m (14th highest in league)

Wages £99m (10th highest, 77% of turnover)

Profit before tax £13m (follows £15m loss in 2016)

Tottenham Hotspur (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £306m (6th highest in league)

Wages £127m (6th highest, 42% of turnover)

Profit before tax £58m (up from £38m in 2016)

Watford (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £124m (16th highest in league)

Wages £75m (15th highest, 60% of turnover)

Profit before tax £3m (up from £2m in 2016)

West Bromwich Albion (Accounts for the year to 30 June 2017)

Turnover £138m (12th highest in league)

Wages £79m (14th highest, 57% of turnover)

Profit before tax £40m (up from £1m in 2016)

West Ham United (Accounts for the year to 31 May 2017)

Turnover £183m (8th highest in league)

Wages £95m (11th, 52% of turnover)

Profit before tax £43m (follows £5m loss in 2016)

Crystal Palace missed the deadline for filing their accounts so they weren’t included.

