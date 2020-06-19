Fiorentina emerge as surprise contenders to sign Brazilian star on a free transfer

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have emerged as surprise contenders to land the signature of Thiago Silva when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain concludes at the end of the campaign.

Silva has made over 300 appearances for Les Parisiens during his eight years with the club but sporting director Leonardo recently confirmed that the Brazilian will pursue a fresh challenge after the club’s Champions League campaign in August.

The 35-year-old has already turned down the prospect of returning to former club Fluminense and he is said to be determined to prolong his career in European football next season.

Everton and AC Milan have been strongly linked with his services over the past few months, but Gianluca di Marzio has claimed that they could face fresh competition in the form of Fiorentina.

The Florence outfit are no longer regulars in the top half of the Serie A table but they have shown that they still have the luring factor, having signed Franck Ribery on a free transfer in the previous summer transfer window.

Silva may consider a return to the Italian top-flight where he spent three years with the Rossoneri and La Viola are hoping that they can add his experience to the club’s defence ahead of next season.

Despite approaching his 36th birthday, Silva continues to remain at the top of his game. He has definitely lost some of his pace, but has still proved a quality performer at the heart of the defence.

It is unclear as to which club he could favour during the summer. A comeback to the Serie A with Milan or Fiorentina could be a suitable option for him, given he has prior experience playing in the division.

He could, however, try out a more testing challenge in the Premier League with Everton. The Brazilian has a good relationship with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, having previously worked under him at Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

