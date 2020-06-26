Former Arsenal star advises Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the Gunners

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to consider a fresh challenge away from the Gunners, given the north London side are no longer competing against the Premier League’s elite.

The capital outfit have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the past three seasons and they appear likely to miss out on the premier competition for another campaign, considering they are 11 points adrift of the top four with only seven games to play.

Aubameyang has been a consistent performer for the Gunners since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund two years ago and he is currently the club’s leading scorer this term with 20 goals – 17 of which have come in the Premier League.

No other player in the entire squad has reached double figures in terms of scoring in the league and that has certainly been one of the contributing factors behind the club’s struggles to compete for a Champions League spot this season.

Over the past year, the Gunners have been in contract negotiations with Aubameyang without making a breakthrough and it has come to the point where they could consider his sale, given his contract expires at the end of next season.

Amidst this, Petit has urged Aubameyang to consider a new challenge, given his former club are no longer capable of competing at the top of the table with the quality of the players within the squad.

“If I was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, I would leave Arsenal. There is some quality in this team but when you arrive at the club nowadays you want to do great things. But, come on guys, Arsenal is not the same any more,” he told Paddy Power via Goal.com.

“It’s becoming an average club. I feel so sorry for the fans and all the people who love the club. But I don’t feel sorry for the players – I think 75% of them at the club at the moment don’t deserve to wear that shirt.”

Aubameyang has been linked with both Barcelona and Inter Milan this month. On the other hand, Serie A holders Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, who has bagged 61 goals and 13 assists from exactly 100 appearances for the Gunners.

As a result, it appears that he won’t be short of offers at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are able to convince him to stay put by signing a fresh long-term deal.

Earlier this month, manager Mikel Arteta said that he is ‘pretty positive‘ about the club’s prospects of committing Aubameyang to a new contract beyond June 2021.

