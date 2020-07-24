Four things learned from Manchester United’s draw against West Ham

Although it may sound not look like it, Manchester seemed to have been the club to settle for a draw against West Ham United, who were fighting a battle against relegation. The match ended in 1-1 draw.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to come from behind to secure a draw in the match against the Hammers at the Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The opening goal in the match came right before the half time whistle that saw Michail Antonio find the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Five minutes into the second half of the match, the Red Devils were able to equalize the scoreline as on-fire star Mason Greenwood was able to find the back of the net following a pass from Anthony Martial.

Neither team were able to get a goal from each other after that, with West Ham coming to leading with a strike from Declan Rice, who scored a screamer in his last match, while Odion Ighalo also strikes wide.

What are the four things we learned from this match?

West Ham Survived the Premier League Season

Although they only won one point in the match, this draw was able to ensure their survival in the Premier League for another season. They could be said to be safe already due to their goal difference but this result confirmed it better for the Hammers, as they will not be affected regardless of what craziness happens on the finale of the League season, where you can place your footy accumulators bet with crazy odds available.

The Hammers deserved more than a draw, as they were very decisive in their passing, through balls, there were moments they dominated the football possession. West Ham seemed to have a lock on Bruno Fernandes, as he had little impact in the game with the ball and was frustrated as the match went. The attacking midfielder was lucky to be able to avoid getting a red card in the match.

United still not Consistent enough

After going on an impressive run of form since the restart of the Premier League, it was ended in their FA Cup 3-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday. United’s boss Solskjaer was hoping to reignite that form in their match against West Ham on Wednesday, the Hammers had other plans.

Even with all key players returning to the team, the Red Devils were unable to get a lead ahead of the Hammers and seen to be struggling throughout the match.

David De Gea improved

We have no idea if it was the critics that did the work or David De Gea saw how bad he was in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday, all we saw today was a De Gea that was back in his game. It is important for prolific players to have a strong mentality and have the ability to improve or bounce back. The Spanish goalkeeper responded to his critics by stepping up his game in the match against West Ham, as there are several times the Hammers could have taken the lead but was stopped by De Gea.

Champions League spot in sight

A victory against the Hammers will have secured the Red Devils a spot in the Champions League for next season, but instead settled for a draw. Manchester United is currently third on the Premier League table as they have a goal difference advantage over Chelsea, placed fourth. The Blues were placed fourth after failing to win their match against Liverpool as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the League Champions.

It all comes down to the finale of the 19/20 Premier League season, as Manchester United will be facing off against Leicester City, who also want a place in the top four. All the Solskjaer’s side needs to do is avoid defeat, and they will remain in the top four, simple. But it won’t be easy.