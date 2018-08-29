German coach Low is angry with Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil

German coach Joachim Low is upset that Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil did not inform him personally about his decision to retire from international football.

Ozil struggled for form during the 2018 World Cup as Germany were eliminated from the group stage following losses against Mexico and South Korea.

Following the tournament, the 29-year-old decided to end his international career, citing racism.

Ozil attracted criticism prior to the tournament after posing with controversial Turkish President Erdogan.

This was not a good way for Ozil to end his international career. During his nine-year international career, he made 92 appearances for Germany and scored 23 goals. He was part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad and is also a 5-time German footballer of the year.

Low said as quoted by The Standard: “There was never any form of racism in the Germany team,”

“His agent called me and informed about his retirement.

“Mesut did not call me, not to this very day. I tried to reach him several times in the past two weeks, via text message, via phone. Mesut has decided to take this path. I must accept it.

“Ozil has been my player for nine years. We’ve experienced a lot together. A few lows, but more highs. We’ve won the World Cup. This will still stay forever.

“I am still of the opinion that he was one of the best players we had in Germany in the last 20, 30 years. One day, we’ll have a conversation. I would have wished for him to inform me personally, and I was disappointed at first.”

Ozil has also not managed to start of the 2018-19 season with Arsenal well. He was not on good form during the Gunners two opening League defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea and was not included in the match-day squad during the win over West Ham last week due to a mysterious illness.

Some reports have suggested that he went AWOL after being informed by Unai Emery that he would start the game against the Hammers from the bench.

Ozil is 29-years-old and he may never be able to replicate the performances that he used to churn out 3-4 years ago. However, despite that he was rewarded with a new contract by Arsenal in January and Emery and the fans will certainly be hoping that they can get at least another 3-4 years from the player.

