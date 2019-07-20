‘Give him the chance’, some Arsenal fans are impressed with 20-year-old’s display vs Fiorentina

Some Arsenal fans have been impressed with the progress shown by Eddie Nketiah in the pre-season games for the club. The 20-year-old has not been able to secure regular playing time with the first-team squad since making his debut more than two years ago, but he has shown plenty of promise during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Nketiah made the headlines during the recent friendly against Bayern Munich whereby he scored an 88th-minute winner. The forward displayed the willingness to fight for lost causes after coming on as a 81st-minute substitute, and he was particularly impressive with the physical side of his game as he got the better of Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich shortly after coming onto the pitch.

As a result of the cameo performance, manager Unai Emery decided to offer the striker with a starting role for the friendly against Fiorentina earlier tonight, and he has certainly not disappointed with a goal in either half for the Gunners in the 3-0 triumph. Here are some of the fans’ reactions towards the forward’s brace against La Viola.

Nketiah's style of play is way better than Lacazette's. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) July 20, 2019

Nketiah & Willock need real game time when the season starts 💯 I’m very impressed — HNDRXX 𓂀 (@stvndreis) July 21, 2019

Nketiah looking bang onit too. Save buying a striker. Give him the chance. Be back up striker like Welbeck was last season. — Curtis Tuck (@CurtisTuck_) July 21, 2019

Nketiah is ready for first team football. — Odogwu (@MovingKorrect) July 21, 2019

Nketiah looks so sharp,and he’s such a composed finisher for a 20 year old,we’ve got a serious talent on our hands,should definitely use him more in the prem next season! — A7_Gooner (@ajbaloch07) July 21, 2019

Nketiah has managed just 19 appearances since making his debut with the north London giants in 2017 and out of those, most have resulted from the substitutes’ bench.

Despite this, he has the chance to secure more gametime for the forthcoming campaign, considering the departure of Danny Welbeck has left a potential void for the third striker role.

Obviously, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will continue to remain the prime options for the league duties, but the youngster could be handed with the chance to impress in the other competitions.

Nketiah made just three starts during the 2018/2019 campaign under Emery but judging by the pre-season showing, the manager should be tempted to offer him with more opportunities.

