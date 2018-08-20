Harry Kane: No excuses if Tottenham don’t win silverware this season

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has said that his side will have no excuses if they fail to win major silverware this season. Since Mauricio Pochettino arrived at the North London club in 2014, they have transformed themselves from a modest outfit into one that regularly finishes in the top four of the top-flight.

While Pochettino has been highly praised for the work that he has done, he has so far been unable to lead the club to a major trophy. Spurs have also not won a piece of major silverware since 2008 when they claimed the League Cup under the helm of Juande Ramos.

Spurs narrowly missed out on the Premier League title during two of the last three seasons. On both of those instances, there inexperience was cited as a reason why they were unable to go all the way.

Many fans of the club were left frustrated after they failed to recruit a single player during the summer transfer window. However, a positive which is not mentioned is that even though they did not recruit a new reinforcement, they did keep their talented squad intact.

Pochettino’s charges have also started the 2018/19 campaign on a high after claiming wins during their first two games against Newcastle and Fulham respectively.

They certainly have the ingredients of a team that can challenge for major silverware this season. In goal and as captain, they have Hugo Lloris who captained France to the 2018 World Cup. As their main striker, they have Kane who finished as top scorer during the World Cup in Russia with six goals.

At 25-years-old, Kane is approaching the peak of his career. This will be an exciting time for fans as they will soon see the best of him.

Kane highlighted that his side will have no excuses if they fail to land trophies this season.

As quoted by The Independent, he said: “We’re a team that has made huge strides in a short amount of time and the only way to continue that is to start winning things. We’re not young anymore.

“We’re getting to an age where we’re that bit more experienced and we want to win. We want to win at everything we do. We’ve just got to try to do that. It’s a long old season and starting with two wins out of two is important.

“I think we are reaching our prime. It’s the fifth season the manager has been here and a lot of us have been here throughout that spell. When you have a team that has known each other for that long, you know how each other plays and, off the pitch, you know how to keep everyone up for it and everyone honest. That’s what we’ve got.”

