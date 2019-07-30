‘Has a real energy about him’, some Premier League fans react to Wolves signing Patrick Cutrone

A section of the Premier League supporters have expressed their thoughts following the recruitment of Patrick Cutrone by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian striker was formally announced as a Wolves player from AC Milan on Tuesday and he became the club’s fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Jesus Vallejo (on loan).

As such, it has been an exciting transfer window for the Wolves faithful, but there has also been plenty of reaction from other Premier League fans with a few suggesting that the club could challenge for the top six next term.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter….

Cutrone to Wolves is a BIG BIG signing and they got Vallejo on loan from Madrid. Wolves might make some noise for the top 6 this year — Gangsta n Gentleman (@sheedhussle) July 30, 2019

Everton signing Kean, Wolves signing Cutrone…gonna be a few teams pushing for that top 6 — Flemish Irons ⚒ (@Flerpster) July 30, 2019

Patrick Cutrone is a top signing for Wolves. Has a real energy about him. Utterly ruthless and explosive. Sticky season in 2018/2019 due to being shoved onto the wing. Am very jealous! — james (@Jamorushton) July 29, 2019

Cutrone will be an excellent signing that wolves team is looking really good. — Jimmy (@StewartJimbob) July 30, 2019

Wolves were certainly the surprise packages of the previous top-flight campaign and they managed to qualify for the Europa League with the seventh spot after being consistent with their performances over the course of the season.

Moreover, they were particularly impressive with their tenacious displays against the top-six teams and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were the only side against whom they could not pick up a point during the 2018/19 league season.

Cutrone’s arrival should offer them with another quality outlet upfront next season, but it will be interesting to see whether he can command a regular starting role, considering Diogo Jota and Raul Gimenez have cemented their positions in a 4-4-2 formation.

The duo contributed 22 league goals between them in addition to 12 assists and they may need to repeat their showing in order to enhance the Wolves’ prospects of qualifying for European football for the second season running.

