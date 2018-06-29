How long will Rooney spend at DC United?

Everton forward Wayne Rooney is set to move to MLS side DC United, signing a two-year deal worth £10m. The 32-year-old spent just one season back at Goodison Park after his time at Manchester United came to an end, but things didn’t go well in Merseyside.

Rooney was frequently substituted in 2017/18 and failed to score or create a goal in 2018. He leaves Everton after new manager Marco Silva told him that he wouldn’t be a starring role in the side next season. That’s a damning revelation but one that highlights how the forward’s powers have faded in the Premier League.

Physically, he’s finished at the top level. The only way is down from here.

DC United was a surprise destination

Roney’s move to the MLS isn’t a surprise, but him joining DC United is. Ben Olsen’s side finished rock bottom of the Eastern Conference with 32 points from 34 games last season, suffering defeat in 20 of their matches. United were the lowest scorers with the second-worst defensive record and were the only team to have single figures for wins in the Eastern Conference.

For a player who’d won titles at Manchester United and played in major international tournaments for England, joining DC United seemed a strange move for such an ambitious player. However, there is a reason why Rooney opted to make the switch to Audi Field and that is because of their project this summer.

As reported in the Guardian, Los Angeles Lakers minority owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is close to taking over the club who are set to break ground on their new stadium next month. There’s a lot of excitement around the club and for their potential project to come, but how long will Rooney be there to witness it unfold?

Homesickness could lead to retirement in 12 months

Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with DC United, but there’s reason to believe he could cut that short with his retirement. Frank Lampard spent just a year at New York City before calling it a day. Steven Gerrard was at LA Galaxy for 18 months.

The 32-year-old returned to former side Everton in 2017 due to his familiarity with the city and the club after calling time at Manchester United. Rooney have no ties in the US, however, and nobody with whom he has an existing relationship with which could lead to him getting homesick. He’s spent his entire career in England and will be in for a culture shock in the US, so it will be interesting to see how long he lasts.

