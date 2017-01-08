Brentford, founded in 1889 are celebrating 127 years of football this year and it’s safe to say that their journey has been a turbulent and exciting one. No one can accuse Brentford of not fighting for their place in the Championship and they should be proud to have secured and maintained their position in the second division. Following on from a pattern of relegation and promotion, it’s great to see the Bees doing so well, but do we know who is responsible for their success?

The Manager

Prior to hiring Brentford’s latest manager Dean Smith, Mark Warburton was hailed as being the best manager the team ever had. He was said to have been the sole reason Bretford changed their direction and offered what seemed like a much-sustained success rate under his leadership. The bees have been criticised most recently for fielding weakened sides of the competition at a time when Bretford’s manager had only been at the club for one month. It is still unclear where the club will go under the management of Dean Smith, but we can’t say he isn’t achieving good things at the moment, having them just secured a win of 3 to 1 against Birmingham.

The Brentford Pair

One of the reasons Bretford are seeing success in their play has been said to be because of defenders Nico Yennaris and Harlee Dean, affectionately nicknamed as ‘The Bretford Pair’. They have been working wonders in keeping the team in top form and are hailed as being the next big thing on the pitch. In 2016 they extended their contracts to last until the summer of 2019.Both have shown the passion for developing as players and have grown in confidence while playing for Bretford.

Scott Hogan

Brentford striker Scott Hogan has attracted a great deal of attention in the transfer window and has scored a massive 14 goals in his 25 appearances for Bretford. He has reportedly said that he would be looking to move to a premier league club so while he can be said to be contributing to Bretford’s wins, it’s uncertain how much longer this will continue. What will Bretford do upon his departure and what will that mean for their success rate?

New Coach

One of the reasons Bretford have seen success over recent months could be partially due to their new coach, Thomas Frank. Franks has been brought in a second assistant manager for Dean Smith to work alongside Richard O’Kelly and will be heavily involved in both the A and B teams.

Investment

Club owner Matthew Benham has invested in Superliga side FC Midylland and while it is unclear exactly what his attraction to Danish football is, it is hoped that it will work for Brentford’s benefit.

While it is clear that Bretford’s manager is playing an important part in their success, it is evident that there are a number of reasons Brentford are doing so well recently. There is a great deal of change happening in the team at the moment so it will be interesting to see how this impacts on the team’s success as the year goes on.