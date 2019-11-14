‘Incredible’, ‘so good to see’, these Manchester United are pleased with the promising form of 22-year-old forward

A section of the Manchester United faithful are pleased with the glowing form of Marcus Rashford for club and country since the previous international break.

The 22-year-old had a difficult period between mid-August and early October where he struggled in front of goal and failed to score from open play in 12 straight games for both United and England.

However, he has since turned the corner by scoring eight times from the next nine appearances and that includes a goal during the Three Lions’ 7-0 thumping of Montenegro earlier this week.

As a result, Rashford is currently going through one of his best scoring spells in his professional career and that has certainly pleased some of the Red Devils supporters on Twitter.

Twitter Reactions:

Marcus Rashford is playing with so much confidence at the moment. You really do love to see it. — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 14, 2019

Eight goals in his last nine appearances for club and country. @MarcusRashford is doing alright. pic.twitter.com/QSunStqfYb — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) November 14, 2019

The level of confidence Rashford is playing with right now is incredible. Driving at players with ease, sharp in-front of goal. So, so good to see. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) November 14, 2019

I know I used to abuse him loads but genuinely ever since the Liverpool match I've seen a much different Rashford. Felt like before he'd force a lot of things on the pitch but now I see him letting the game come to him. Really nice performances over the last 4 weeks. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) November 14, 2019

I really hope Rashford current form lasts all through the season 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — IYAWO WAN DEGEA 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) November 14, 2019

Rashford struggled with his positioning and finishing during the early part of the campaign but he has shown more alertness since the Premier League clash against Liverpool last month, where he opened the scoring.

Elsewhere, he has also benefited from the injury comeback of Anthony Martial with whom he has impressively linked up while returning to his preferred left-wing position from the centre-forward role.

Despite the positives, United don’t find themselves in the best position in the Premier League and they are already nine points behind the top four after just 12 games into the new campaign.

Rashford’s form alone won’t aide the club’s pursuit of Champions League football and the other players within the squad need to up their game in order to build up a strong winning run.