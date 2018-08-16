It is time for Tottenham to offload Danny Rose

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, PSG and German club Schalke during recent weeks.

While English clubs may sell or loan out players till the end of the month, 9th August was their deadline to make new signings. This effectively means that PSG and Schalke are the only clubs which can realistically sign Rose during the current transfer window. Rose’s estimated value of £50 million according to The Express effectively rules out Bundesliga club Schalke meaning that if the player does depart, it is likely to be to the Ligue 1 with the big-spending PSG.

Rose is still one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and was part of the England squad which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. He went on to play in five of the Three Lions games in Russia as Gareth Southgate’s men defied pre-tournament expectations en route to fourth place.

The Leeds United youth product suffered an unfortunate injury at the start of 2017 which ruled him out of action for large chunks of last season and he went on to make just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites last season.

During that time, Ben Davies was appointed as stand-in first-choice left-back and Davies impressed, so much so that he is now the North London outfit’s first-choice left-back. As it stands, Rose is the understudy to Davies.

Rose is now at the prime of his career and ideally, he should not be a back-up option at this stage of his career, especially if he hopes to continue winning selection to the England national team. As he suffered a long-term injury last season, it may also be difficult for him to thrive at the high-intensity environment which Mauricio Pochettino has created at Spurs.

£50 million will represent good value for money for Spurs as this will be for a player whose best days could possibly be behind him.

If Rose is sold, Pochettino could look at investing the money gained into luring a talented player during the January transfer window. Spurs did not make any signings for their first-team this summer which means that they could end up in a situation where they require a reinforcement in January.

