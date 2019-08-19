Jesse Lingard running out of time to prove himself at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has regularly been touted as a gamechanger for Manchester United but over the past seven-and-a-half months, he has looked a shadow of himself with no goal-scoring contributions in the Premier League.

At the age of 26, the England international should be entering the prime of his professional career but instead, he has found himself in a position where he has looked clueless on the playing field.

During pre-season, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the attacker for his high-pressing and workrate and that has quite been visible during the opening games of the new Premier League season.

However, that has not necessarily turned him into an attacking threat, given he has been pretty average whenever he has been afforded with the chance to make the difference in the final third.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lingard was offered a start in the preferred number 10 position, but he was basically out of ideas other than passing the ball to his nearest teammate.

On two separate occasions, the United graduate had the opportunity to find the net from six yards, but he managed to fluff his lines on both instances to add up to the frustration of the fans.

Lingard has regularly been praised in the past as a young prospect with plenty of talent, but at the current phase of his career, he has certainly not done enough to warrant a starting role at United.

While his experience keeps him in front of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes, it surely won’t be long before Solskjaer considers dropping Lingard to the bench for one of the young duo.

Both of the club’s graduates have not had much exposure with the first-team, but they should still have the ideology of making an impact in the final third, which has simply been missing with Lingard.

