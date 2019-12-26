Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool – Three talking points from the Premier League clash

Leicester City were humbled for the second gameweek on the bounce as Liverpool registered a comfortable 4-0 league win over them at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

The Foxes had recently suffered a 3-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester City on the road and they were handed with another heavy defeat by the league leaders, who restricted them to zero shots on target.

Roberto Firmino was the star of the match with a goal in either half for the Reds. The Merseyside giants are now 13 points ahead of second-placed Leicester at the top of the table, having played an extra game less.

Three things we learned:

Leicester City’s title challenge: The Foxes were talked up as possible title challengers to the Reds earlier this month, particularly with Manchester City’s deficit to the table-toppers extending to double figures. However, Brendan Rodgers’ side have since slumped to a draw to Norwich City followed by heavy losses against Liverpool and Cityzens. They are now in a position whereby the Cityzens could leapfrog in the table with a point from their game in hand. As such, the club’s slim title prospects now seem improbable and they may have to regain their focus with the Champions League spot very much in their hands with a 10-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool cruising to a maiden Premier League title: The Reds won their 17th game of the league campaign on Boxing Day and they barely had to sweat with the Foxes failing to muster a single shot on target. Prior to the clash, the east Midlands outfit were fancied to provide a test for the Reds, particularly after the travelling involved for the club World Cup but surprisingly, Klopp’s side were the team, who showed the better intensity over the course of the 90 minutes. The Merseyside outfit do have a tricky schedule ahead with league games against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but their season has paved such a way that they seem to come up with the answers whenever a challenge has been presented to them.

Roberto Firmino getting into the groove: Prior to the club World Cup, Firmino had amassed only four goals for the Reds in all competitions but there were still no question marks over his starting spot, given he has been hugely influential to the counter-attacking style of football under Klopp. However, he has started to find his goalscoring touch of late and that will certainly enhance the Reds’ quest for more silverware this term. Firmino bagged the winning goals in the semi-final and final of the Club World Cup in Qatar and he has carried over the form with a brace against the Foxes, one of which included a glancing header at the near post.