Liverpool manager updates on the future of Simon Mignolet

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has said that goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will remain with the club for the 2019/2020 season. The Belgium international has been the second-choice shot-stopper behind Alisson Becker at Anfield and he was restricted to just two appearances in the Cup competitions last season.

Speaking after the Reds’ 3-1 friendly win over Bradford, Klopp stated his belief that the Belgium international will stay put with the club for the forthcoming campaign, considering the 31-year-old has not requested a departure in recent conversations.

“Yeah, how I’ve heard. I’ve had a lot of conversations with him in the last couple of years and months. Before we left we had a talk and I would say yes [he will stay],” he said.

Mignolet was evidently frustrated with the Reds’ decision to loan out Loris Karius ahead of him last summer and he told Het Laatste Nieuws that he would prefer leaving the club in the search for regular playing time.

However, his request was declined by manager Jurgen Klopp, who sympathised with him and stated that the club require an effective back-up option to Alisson between the sticks.

This time around, there have been no such comments from the experienced keeper and it appears that he may have to remain content with the deputy role unless Alisson picks up an unexpected injury setback.

Alisson is currently on a vacation following his Copa America exploits with Brazil and that has allowed Mignolet to don the gloves for the large part of the friendlies against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford.

Liverpool are now scheduled to make the trip to the United States for the second round of pre-season games. The European champions will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting during the tour.

