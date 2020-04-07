Liverpool place non-playing staff on furlough and make quick U-turn on the decision

Liverpool have made a quick U-turn on the decision to place non-playing staff on furlough amid the furious reaction from the club’s supporters over the past few days.

The Merseyside giants recently made the announcement that they would place some of their non-playing workers on temporary leave such that they can be paid 80 per cent of their wages through the government’s job-retention scheme.

The Reds did promise to settle the remaining 20 per cent of the salary for the affected staff but there was still an angry response to the decision with many fans questioning the ethics and values through which the club have been built upon.

As a result, the reigning European champions made a quick U-turn on their recent statement with chief executive Peter Moores admitting that the club had come to the wrong conclusion and would look at other avenues to pay the impacted workers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have progressed into one of Europe’s dominant teams over the past 20 months and last season’s success in the Champions League has certainly boosted their fan following across the world alongside their finances.

In a statement earlier this year, the Reds announced a pre-tax profit of £42m while confirming a record turnover of £522m. In addition to this, it is claimed that they spent £43m on players’ agents over the period of 12 months.

Considering this, it was quite surprising that the club made the decision to temporarily lay off some of the workers but they have managed to redeem themselves by rescinding the move, albeit with some embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Norwich City, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are the other clubs, who have confirmed that they would take advantage of the government’s coronavirus job-retention scheme.

Spurs fans have recently urged the club to revoke the decision similarly to Liverpool. The supporters’ Trust have publicly stated that the club should avoid damage to their reputation and listen to the faithful.